Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brown County in west central Texas Southeastern Coleman County in west central Texas East Central Concho County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mercury, Placid, Winchell, Rockwood, Waldrip, Lohn, Elm Grove, Pear Valley, Doole, Whon, Fife, Milburn, Indian Creek and Us-283 Near The Mcculloch-Coleman County Line.