CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Brown, Coleman, Concho, McCulloch, San Saba by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-29 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brown; Coleman; Concho; McCulloch; San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Brown County in west central Texas Southeastern Coleman County in west central Texas East Central Concho County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small streams and low water crossings. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mercury, Placid, Winchell, Rockwood, Waldrip, Lohn, Elm Grove, Pear Valley, Doole, Whon, Fife, Milburn, Indian Creek and Us-283 Near The Mcculloch-Coleman County Line.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Facebook whistleblower's attorney says there's 'more to come'

An attorney for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen said Wednesday there was still "more to come" regarding her revelations about the company’s purported failure to address the harmful effects of its platforms. Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, gathered thousands of documents detailing internal research on harm caused by the platform...
INTERNET
NBC News

Federal judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Texas law banning most abortions

A federal judge granted the Justice Department a temporary injunction late Wednesday, blocking the enforcement of Texas' strict abortion law. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the order, which will block the state from enforcing law, known as S.B. 8, which was passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in September that the law could be enforced while legal challenges are pending.
TEXAS STATE
CNN

5 ways to save the economy and raise the debt ceiling

(CNN) — Everyone seems to agree the US debt ceiling should be raised to pay for tax cuts and spending the government has already approved -- and to avoid the economic calamity that would likely result from a US default. But Congress is tied up in knots. Senate Minority Leader...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Rockwood, TX
County
Coleman County, TX
County
Brown County, TX
State
Texas State
City
Fife, TX
County
Mcculloch County, TX
County
Concho County, TX
County
San Saba County, TX
City
Doole, TX
City
Pear Valley, TX
City
San Saba, TX
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program

The Department of Education on Tuesday announced it would temporarily allow student borrowers to claim credit on all federal loan and repayment programs toward forgiveness. The agency said it was doing so to "restore the promise" of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, which cancels student loans for individuals who have worked in qualifying public service for 10 years and made 10 years worth of payments on federal loans.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Heavy Rain#Saba#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#16 57 00#Doppler#Mercury#Placid

Comments / 0

Community Policy