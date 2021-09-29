Kirby Smart Respects Sam Pittman, Arkansas, Expects Battle on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Kirby Smart expects his No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs to be tested by the No. 8 Razorbacks on Saturday in Athens. Both teams enter the game 4-0 which is exactly where Georgia thought it would be at this point, but Arkansas is surprising to many around the country. But Smart expected Sam Pittman to build the Arkansas program the right way. Pittman was an assistant for Smart for four years prior to coming to Arkansas.