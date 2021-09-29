CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

By Jadd
 7 days ago
For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.

12 Hilarious and Creative Scarecrows that Win Halloween in New Hampshire

When I was growing up, I thought the only version of a scarecrow was the one from the Wizard of Oz. Oh, how wrong I was! Scarecrows can be characters from your favorite movie, your favorite musicians, heck, your scarecrow could even be you! The possibilities are endless. The people of New Hampshire are really bringing it in the scarecrow department this year and I am super impressed. Let's run through some of our favorites:
Do You Know Where the Oldest Operating Post Office is in New Hampshire?

Did you know that the United States' oldest and continuously operating post office is in Hinsdale, New Hampshire? According to reformer.com, I didn’t know that. The postal service has been all over the news recently and things sure have changed since the post office in Hinsdale opened. They celebrated their 200th Anniversary back in 2016. My how times have changed.
Youth Deer Hunting Weekend Scheduled in New Hampshire

Kids and teenagers under the age of 15 will have the opportunity to go deer hunting with a mentor without the pressure of competing with thousands of adult hunters coming up in three weeks. According to a press release from officials at New Hampshire Fish and Game, youth deer weekend...
Maine’s Ultimate Fall Event, Maine Maple Fall Fest, Coming October 9th + 10th

The fall season is finally upon us and it's time to celebrate one of Maine's favorite fall flavors: Maple!. Get all in with this special Maine fall flavor with the second annual Maine Maple Fall Fest on October 9th and 10th from 9 AM to 4 PM where you can tour Maine's sugar houses and try all kinds of maple syrup treats like candies, cotton candy, ice cream, baked treats, and, of course, some straight-up Maine-produced maple syrup.
Have You Ever Heard of the Mysterious Bermuda Triangle of New England?

Did you know that New England has a Bermuda Triangle?. This is terrifying. I did not know about the Bennington Triangle of Glastenbury in Vermont until recently. There have been numerous incidents of people going into the area, never to be seen from again. The mysterious disappearances date all the way back to before there were settlers in the United States. As the old Native American legend says there is a stone in the area that will swallow you whole and stayed away from the area according to legendsofamerica.com.
Where To Celebrate National Coffee Day on the Seacoast

Wednesday you can celebrate the "holiday" where you get the gift in the form of free coffee from many retailers. Some of the offers may require a purchase or use of the retailer's app. According to the job and career website Zippia, Maine is the 14th most "caffeinated state," with...
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

