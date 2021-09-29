Troopers: Fort Plain man impaired on drugs in weekend town of Mohawk crash, faces felony DWI count
TOWN OF MOHAWK – A Fort Plain man drove impaired on drugs and ran off the road in a weekend crash off Route 5 in the town of Mohawk, state police said. Joseph M. Labadia, 40, of Fort Plain, was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, felonies, along with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, state police said.www.recordernews.com
