Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves take on Pine Ridge Thorpes

Oglala Nation – the Pine Ridge Thorpes and longtime Braves rival – showed up on September 20, looking to howl with a full moon blinking in the sky as they breezed into town to take on our Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves in volleyball. The Lady Thorpes had a 2-3 overall record as compared to the 2-4 record of the Braves, and with two of their frontline starters at 6’1” tall, they were indeed looking to do a lot of hollering.