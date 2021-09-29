CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves take on Pine Ridge Thorpes

By Kimmy Scherer
westrivereagle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOglala Nation – the Pine Ridge Thorpes and longtime Braves rival – showed up on September 20, looking to howl with a full moon blinking in the sky as they breezed into town to take on our Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Braves in volleyball. The Lady Thorpes had a 2-3 overall record as compared to the 2-4 record of the Braves, and with two of their frontline starters at 6’1” tall, they were indeed looking to do a lot of hollering.

dailyrecordnews.com

Goldendale football gashes Kittitas/Thorp

Josh Rosbach can do it all for the Kittitas/Thorp football team, but Goldendale did more Saturday. The 5-foot-10-inch, 160-pound junior quarterback and linebacker intercepted two first-half passes and returned a fourth-quarter punt for a touchdown on Homecoming in Kittitas, but the Timberwolves crashed the Eastern Washington Athletic Conference party 53-20.
GOLDENDALE, WA
Longview Daily News

2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs take down Eagles

VANCOUVER — Strong doubles play powered the Mark Morris boys tennis team to a win on Friday, beating Hudson’s Bay 3-2. The Monarchs swept the pairs matchups in dominant fashion. At the top court, Marco St. Martin-Shook teamed up with Ramzi Prewitt for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Robert Cohen and Nolan Fucciolo. At No. 3, Josh Pond and Austin Lomax won 6-0, 6-3, and Vincent Flint and Anthony Roseman swept their No. 3 matchup 6-0, 6-0.
VANCOUVER, WA

