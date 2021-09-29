CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

PO (Ret) John "Zipper" Paul Maderik, NYPD

 7 days ago

PO (Ret) John "Zipper" Paul Maderik, NYPD, 79, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 with his family by his side, in the M.S. Hershey Medical Center following a year and half battle with leukemia. He was born Sunday, January 4, 1942 in Queens, NY to the late John and Olga (Puckert) Maderik. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Hilda Maderik. A life of love, service and laughter — Zipper was larger than life. He served the City of New York for 36 1/2 years in the NYPD retiring as a motorcycle officer on Hwy#3 in Queens. He was a Highway Delegate for the NYC Police Benevolent Association and enjoyed leading all types of parades in his beloved NYC, including the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. His love of motorcycles was both professional and personal, as his garage is filled with many 2-wheeled toys. He was selfless by nature and a good friend to all that knew him, even if it was a casual encounter. His love for all animals was a reflection of his kind soul. There was never a dull moment with him around, huge smiles and belly laughs were sure to flow. His favorite quote will live on with family and friends "Make a new friend each day!" 10-99, 10-7.

