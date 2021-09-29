CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News Digital crew arrives at Egmont Key where Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching for traces of Brian Laundrie

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News Digital crew arrives at Egmont Key where Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching for traces of Brian Laundrie.

enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Sister accused of lying about brother as Navy SEALs join Dog the Bounty Hunter

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie, has been accused of lying on Good Morning America after her family’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that she spoke with her brother on 6 September during a camping trip in Fort DeSoto.New bodycam footage of the 12 August incident between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie — only now released by the Moab police — reveals that Petito told officers that Mr Laundrie hit her.Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter claims he is ‘closing in’ on Mr Laundrie, and is “getting calls like crazy” providing him tips on the man’s whereabouts. The bounty hunter also revealed he...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets ‘Immediately Passed’ on by Big Network for Potential Brian Laundrie Manhunt Show

Since the very beginning of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s insertion into the hunt for Brian Laundrie, strong opinions gripped the news. Shortly thereafter, Dog also announced his plans to return to the world of television. This didn’t really help his cause much, drawing in even more backlash from the public. Although he repeatedly addresses all the criticisms and asks fans not to give them any weight, that fanbase might be dwindling.
TV SERIES
IBTimes

Brian Laundrie Search Update: Sketch Artist Gives Clues To Help Identify Gabby Petito's Fiancé

A famous sketch artist has released new portraits of Brian Laundrie which she thinks could help identify and locate Gabby Petito's fiancé. The extensive search for the 23-year-old has been going on for three weeks with no concrete clues about his whereabouts. Lois Gibson, who is arguably the world’s greatest forensic artist, shared six new sketches of what Laundrie might look like now on News Nation Now's "Banfield" show Monday. Gibson claimed it was likely that Laundrie might have done something to change his appearance in order to evade capture.
VISUAL ART
enstarz.com

Gabby Petitio, Brian Laundrie Case Disrupted After SNL Mocks Dog the Bounty Hunter? Fans Fuming!

Fans reacted angrily to Saturday Night Live's mockery of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's case and Dog the Bounty Hunter's aid to the search. The investigation and search is still ongoing so many fans deemed the show's season 47 debut last night was too insensitive on this part. Some fans believe that someone should pay for making a skit out of the whole thing this soon.
TV SERIES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Report: Dog the Bounty Hunter hands over Brian Laundrie evidence to authorities

(WJW) — A report says Dog the Bounty Hunter, AKA Duane Dog Chapman, has handed over evidence to authorities in the search for Brian Laundrie. According to a report from Newsweek, a member of Chapman’s team says that evidence has been handed over to authorities with the hope that DNA testing proves Laundrie’s presence on an island near Florida’s Fort De Soto Park.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Gabby Petito: Cassie Laundrie blasts parents over handling of Brian's whereabouts: LIVE UPDATES

A domestic abuse survivor knew Gabby Petito from her work at a nearby store visited the memorial for the victim at the Laundrie family’s home on Tuesday to drop off flowers. “She was one of my customers,” she told people as she held the flowers. “She was a sweetheart and she is just a free spirit and a wonderful human being, and it’s just a sick, tragic situation. My heart breaks for her and her family and friends.”
ENTERTAINMENT
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Family Says She's Sending Them Signs From Beyond The Grave As Manhunt For 'Person Of Interest' Brian Laundrie Heats Up

Gabby Petito may be gone, but she's still communicating with her family beyond the grave, alleges her stepfather Jim Schmidt. As the stressful search for fiancé-turned-fugitive Brian Laundrie heats up, those closest to Gabby can still feel her presence. Article continues below advertisement. On Sunday, Schmidt shared a photo of...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
