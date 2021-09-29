Annette Davis Carter, 68, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Annette Davis Carter was born in Arlington, Georgia on November 5, 1952, to George and Dorothy Davis. She died on September 19, 2021, at the age of 68. Annette spent her childhood in Arlington with her family and went on to live a remarkable life. She met Jeff Carter, the love of her life and her future husband, on the first day of school at Georgia Southwestern University. Jeff saw her across the student center while he was playing spades, and he told his friends to turn around and look at that pretty girl that just walked in. He told them he was going to marry her, and four years later he did. Jeff and Annette dated through college and were married on April 6, 1975. They were married for 46 years.