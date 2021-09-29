Mila Kunis addresses 'dumb' bathing controversy: 'This whole story has now taken such a turn'

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agreed to appear on their friend Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast for this July 19 episode, they were supposed to just talk about cryptocurrency.

The married couple did share their expertise on cryptocurrency, but they also sparked national debate about appropriate bathing habits, which Kunis called "so dumb" while co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday:

"I shower every day, but I don't, like, wash my hair every day," the 38-year-old actress explained (again). "I don't find that to be a necessity. ... My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day, like, 'Today, I'm going to shower my kids!' And then, bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them."

Kunis added: "This whole story has now taken such a turn, but apparently, The Rock showers. So, congratulations, The Rock, you shower. Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't shower. I mean, I shower, Ellen. The kids—there's a body of water that they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes, it's the pool. Sometimes, it's a sprinkler. ... It's COVID! It was like, who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house."

The 72-minute Armchair Expert conversation in question began with Shepard bringing up an ongoing argument with co-host Monica Padman, as Shepard had been trying to convince Padman "to stop washing her body with soap."

"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It's insane," Shepard proposed.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis said, detailing that she washes the most important crevices of her body for the sake of hygiene.

"I was my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher, 43, chimed in.

Then Kunis decided to share that she "wasn't the parent who bathed my newborns ever" and didn't get into the habit of bathing her kids every day. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher added. "Otherwise, there's no point."

Kunis and Kutcher, who first met on That '70s Show in 1998 before beginning to date in 2012 and marrying in 2015, share six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri.

In August, Kutcher posted an Instagram video while Kunis was bathing their children and mocked everybody's outrage: