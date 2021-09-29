CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mila Kunis addresses 'dumb' bathing controversy: 'This whole story has now taken such a turn'

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXECw_0cC8wLCB00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

When Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher agreed to appear on their friend Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast for this July 19 episode, they were supposed to just talk about cryptocurrency.

The married couple did share their expertise on cryptocurrency, but they also sparked national debate about appropriate bathing habits, which Kunis called "so dumb" while co-hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday:

"I shower every day, but I don't, like, wash my hair every day," the 38-year-old actress explained (again). "I don't find that to be a necessity. ... My intent every day is to bathe my children. I wake up every day, like, 'Today, I'm going to shower my kids!' And then, bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them."

Kunis added: "This whole story has now taken such a turn, but apparently, The Rock showers. So, congratulations, The Rock, you shower. Jake Gyllenhaal doesn't shower. I mean, I shower, Ellen. The kids—there's a body of water that they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes, it's the pool. Sometimes, it's a sprinkler. ... It's COVID! It was like, who showered in COVID? We didn't leave the house."

The 72-minute Armchair Expert conversation in question began with Shepard bringing up an ongoing argument with co-host Monica Padman, as Shepard had been trying to convince Padman "to stop washing her body with soap."

"You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It's insane," Shepard proposed.

"I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis said, detailing that she washes the most important crevices of her body for the sake of hygiene.

"I was my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher, 43, chimed in.

Then Kunis decided to share that she "wasn't the parent who bathed my newborns ever" and didn't get into the habit of bathing her kids every day. "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher added. "Otherwise, there's no point."

Kunis and Kutcher, who first met on That '70s Show in 1998 before beginning to date in 2012 and marrying in 2015, share six-year-old daughter Wyatt and four-year-old son Dimitri.

In August, Kutcher posted an Instagram video while Kunis was bathing their children and mocked everybody's outrage:

Read this on the web

Comments / 6

Related
E! News

Watch Mila Kunis Get Annoyed While Defending Bathing Remarks After "Dumb" Controversy

Watch: Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hilariously Troll Bathing Debate. Mila Kunis is again making a splash with her latest comments on how often she bathes her children. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that airs on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Bad Moms star, 38, addressed the previous furor surrounding her remarks about bathing. Over the summer, Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher's podcast conversation with Dax Shepard went viral after Mila said washing children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, wasn't a daily occurrence, with Ashton saying they don't bathe their kids until they can "see the dirt on 'em."
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ashton Kutcher’s Net Worth?

Though it might sound ironic at first blush, one of the benefits of being attracted to a movie star is the ability to enjoy your healthy interest from afar. As much as you might want to cozy up to Brad Pitt, every now and then our favorite Hollywood icons reveal something about themselves that gives us pause, making us reconsider our fantasies. Matthew McConaughey, for example, hasn’t used deodorant for the last 35 years. James Franco regularly looks like he hasn’t showered in just as many, though to be fair he’s probably a bit more focused on trying not to sexually objectify any more women.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Audacy

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher’s kids on finding out they met on ‘That ‘70s Show': 'What does this mean?’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's children are not familiar with Jackie and Kelso from "That '70s Show." As E! reported, while walking the red carpet at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC in Los Angeles earlier this week, Kunis was asked if their two kids had seen the show their parents originally met on.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toofab.com

Mila Kunis Gets Herself Into More Hot Water Over Bathing Controversy

"I feel like this is gonna take a whole other turn." Mila Kunis dipped her toe into the bathing controversy once again and it appears she may have hilariously caused another backlash splash. On Tuesday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress was asked about the big stink that happened over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bathing#Armchair Expert#Covid
ETOnline.com

Mila Kunis Jokes That She Bathes Her Dogs More Than Her Kids

Mila Kunis is poking fun at her family's bathing habits. The 38-year-old actress appears on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and reveals how her dogs fit into her family's bathing philosophy. The subject of bathing was first brought up in July, when Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher,...
PETS
buzzfeednews.com

Mila Kunis Defended Her And Ashton Kutcher’s Comments About Not Bathing Their Kids “Until You Can See Dirt On Them” And Called The Debate “So Dumb"

Fall may have arrived, but the great celebrity bathing debate of summer 2021 is certainly still lingering in the air. If you're just catching up, this summer Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opened up a worldwide conversation about celebrity bathing habits, after they revealed that they don’t believe in washing their kids — or themselves — with soap every day.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mila Kunis Insists She Showers ‘Every Day’ & Reveals Why Her Kids Don’t After Bathing Controversy

On today’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ Mila Kunis is clarifying her and Ashton Kutcher’s comments about not bathing their children. Two months after Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, were mocked for controversial comments that they made about their children’s bathing habits, the actress is (sort of) setting the record straight. Mila appears on the Sept. 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she made it clear that she “showers every day.” However, she added, “I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Kristen Bell Admits Parenting Is "Just Weird" After 6-Year-Old Daughter Drops Shocking Joke

Watch: How Far Will Kristen Bell Go for a Good Discount?. Kristen Bell is at a point where she has to acknowledge when she's been bested by her own children. The 41-year-old The Good Place alum hosts Momsplaining With Kristen Bell, the Daytime Emmy-nominated digital series available weekly on Ellen DeGeneres' content platform Bubble. As seen in preview footage exclusive to E! News from the Wednesday, Oct. 6 episode, Kristen discussed moments when she and husband Dax Shepard have been outwitted by daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Talk Hopes of a COVID-19 Vaccine for Their Kids, 6½ and 4½

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are eagerly awaiting the day they can get their kids vaccinated. The couple shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6½, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4½, and though the parents can't get COVID-19 vaccines for them yet (the shots are only available for 12 and over at the moment), they look forward to the day when they can. Kunis, 38, revealed in late April that she and Kutcher, 43, got vaccinated.
CELEBRITIES
Kokomo Perspective

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have a 'tag team' approach to parenthood

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have developed a "tag team" system to balance their personal lives and their careers. The 38-year-old actress - who has Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, five, with the Hollywood star - has revealed how the loved-up couple have managed to balance their lives since becoming parents.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

22K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy