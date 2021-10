With COVID starting to give the Cubs the business and then a variety of injuries, there’s a lot to keep up with these last few days of the season …. Zach Davies‘ season is over. It doesn’t sound injury-related, but instead is just a decision not to have him make another start. After being acquired as part of the Yu Darvish trade, Davies turned in, by far, the worst season of his career: 5.78 ERA, 5.44 FIP, 148.0 IP. He is headed to free agency for the first time now at age 28, and he’ll likely have to settle for a very cheap one-year deal to try to rebuild value. I don’t expect it to be with the Cubs.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO