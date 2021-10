The Pella Christian volleyball team will welcome three schools to Eagle Lane Saturday Morning for a quad tournament. The Eagles opponents for the tournament are Albia, Grand View Christian, and Knoxville. The 5-10 Eagles are familiar with Knoxville, falling to the 12-8 Panthers on September 16th at the Des Moines Christian Invitational. The Eagles will then matchup with two opponents they have not played this year in Albia, who have a 13-9 record, and Grand View Christian, whose record is 9-11. While the team records appear to favor the Eagles’ opponents, Pella Christian Head Coach Tammi Wight is confident that her squad will be competitive in the tournament.

PELLA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO