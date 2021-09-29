Attracting Global Events: Presidents Cup scheduled at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte next year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Queen City will be front and center once again on the international sports stage. In the fall of next year, the Presidents Cup will be underway at Quail Hollow Golf Club. It’s a tournament similar to the Ryder Cup, between American and International golfers. To kick off the countdown, officials unveiled a huge mural in uptown that showcases the President’s Cup logo, along with famous golfers.www.fox46.com
