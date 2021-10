The Turtle Beach Ear Force TM1 is an eSports tournament mixer that will provide groups to optimize their audio when chatting with one another during a session. The unit is rated to work with up to six users at once with a coach and five players, but can be expanded up to 12 users by adding in an additional mixer. Each of the users can be controlled in terms of chat, game and audio volume to ensure they are only dealing with the best kind of audio possible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO