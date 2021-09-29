CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County Commission passes vital service levy for voting

By Harley Benda
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRfIg_0cC8veo500

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission held its regular meeting on Wednesday morning, with the idea of passing an updated levy.

The Vital Services Levy has been a part of Harrison County for several years, increasing by 5 percent every year.

Alzheimer’s support group supporting caregivers in Harrison County

The levy is up in the next fiscal year.

Commissioner Patsy Trecost and Commission President Susan Thomas voted for the levy, while Commissioner David Hinkle voted against it, citing that the lowering property values in the county could create problems later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwqHu_0cC8veo500
Harrison County Commission President Susan Thomas (left) argues with Commissioner David Hinkle (right) over the proposed vital services levy (WBOY image)

“In the past, the levy has always been increased by five percent each year. In the one that was passed, there was some cuts because we went back and looked at the previous years. Not just last year, because it was kind of hard to judge from a pandemic year. We hope that we made the proper decision,” said President Thomas.

The levy will go up from the previous fiscal year but will remain at a flat rate for the duration of its existence.

Residents will be able to vote for the proposed levy on January 22, 2022.

The commission deferred the voting several times before they settled on a decision on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WV Attorney General speaks at Fairmont Rotary club

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Rotary Club of South Fairmont welcomed West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey as its first monthly prominent guest during its meeting Wednesday morning. Once a month, the club is welcoming a speaker who is prominent and has an impact on the community in order to gain insight so it can better serve […]
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston County volunteer firefighter dies

TERRA ALTA, W.Va. – A volunteer firefighter in Preston County has died. An obituary for Timothy Wiles Sr., 46, of Terra Alta, states that he died Oct. 4. Wiles was a firefighter with the Terra Alta Volunteer Fire Department. According to the obituary, Wiles died at Preston Memorial Hospital; however, no cause of death is […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Westover City Council member takes issue with report from city attorney

WESTOVER, W.Va. – At the Westover City Council meeting on Monday, Councilman Ralph Mullins stated that a report from city attorney Tim Stranko concerning a possible investigation into the city’s operations was problematic. Stranko offered to edit or withdraw the report he presented to council at last week’s special meeting concerning a potential investigation due […]
WESTOVER, WV
WBOY 12 News

Senators Capito, Manchin allocate $1.2 Million to rural development

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin have announced that $1,282,400 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program will be going to various locations in West Virginia. The funds will be used in projects to “increase economic development and access to business capital.” “In order to spur economic […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY 12 News

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center seeking volunteer drivers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg is in need of volunteer drivers for its veterans. Drivers would transport veterans from the 22 counties the hospital serves to their doctor’s appointments at the VA hospital. Those interested must have a valid driver’s license, insurance, be over 21 and pass a […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Community reacts after fire destroys building in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A fire ripped through a historical building in downtown Buckhannon on Tuesday, Oct. 5, leaving community members and residents heartbroken. The building, located on East Main Street, is believed to be a total loss. Several apartments and four businesses — September Sun, Bacteria Busters Pro, Fosters Marketing Group and Sweet A Licious […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

WV 23rd best state for teachers on #WorldTeachersDay

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Tuesday is World Teachers’ Day! But as you thank your favorite teacher, remember that teachers are not treated the same in every state. West Virginia was placed 23rd on a national ranking for teacher-friendliness. World Teachers’ Day or International Teachers’ Day is meant to recognize and appreciate teachers around the world. The […]
EDUCATION
WBOY 12 News

Cybersecurity being recognized in October by Governor Justice

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice named October Cybersecurity Awareness Month. With technology running the majority of our lives, the threat of being hacked is all too real. Millions of calls go into phone and computer repair services each day, and a lot of those calls can be avoided by being aware. IT pro […]
BECKLEY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

304
Followers
204
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy