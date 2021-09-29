Alzheimer’s support group supporting caregivers in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Senior Citizens Center is offering an Alzheimer’s support group for caregivers.

The group aims to help caregivers learn and understand how to take care of someone suffering from Alzheimer’s.

It also helps provide resources to the group, as well as support for caregivers.

“There’s no easy answer. I wish there was. I wish we could say, ‘well, if you do A-B-C, D will happen. No, unfortunately, we’re dealing with human beings. And, what we do in support group is try to reduce the frustration of the caregiver,” said Judy Labdik, the presenter for the group.

Resources available to caregivers who are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s are available at the Alzheimer’s support group (WBOY image)

The group is held on the second Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Harrison County Senior Citizens Center in Clarksburg. The senior center can be found at 500 W Main St.

