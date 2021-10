The Colts’ 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins was not only their first win of the season but also the first real glimpse of what the organization saw in Carson Wentz when they traded for the former Eagles’ quarterback in February. Wentz was an extremely reliable 24-of-32 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 115.1. He distributed the ball to 10 different receivers and also wasn’t afraid to run the ball if he had to, though he only accumulated 8 yards on 5 carries. The poise and skill Wentz possessed against the Dolphins was something both Kevin Bowen and Jake Query made note of on Monday’s edition of The Fan Morning Show.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO