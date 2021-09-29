CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor season 41 - Meet the 2021 cast

By Sam Moore
The Independent
Survivor will be back on screens soon with an entire new cast of contestants competing for the $1m (£730,000) prize.

The upcoming season 41 will, as usual, feature the cast having to fend for themselves on a desert island. Viewers will see them having to scourge for food, build shelter and create fires to keep warm and cook.

The show also features a number of challenges that test the cast’s physical and mental abilities.

Whilst there will be a brand new cast of contestants, the one mainstay will be the host, Jeff Probst .

Probst has hosted every season of the show since it debuted in 2000.

The producers of Survivor are also attempting to make the show more diverse after a group of Black former contestants criticised several practises on the show and accused it of not being inclusive enough.

A group called The Black Survivor Alliance formed with the aim to “bring light to our collective experience with implicit bias and racism on and off the show”.

As a result, CBS has pledged that all future seasons of Survivor will feature a cast that is 50 per cent Black, people of colour and indigenous.

On the changes, host and executive producer, Probst, said: “The entire culture is in a beautiful upheaval and our job is to respond to it to make sure that Survivor continues to reflect our culture and our behavior and how we’re interacting with each other. Everything that’s happening is going to inform the future of Survivor .”

Whilst several past seasons have starred returning cast members, the upcoming season 41 will feature only new players.

On the new cast, Probst said: “ Survivor 41 features a really likable group of savvy Survivor players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of Survivor !”

The 18 cast members for season 41 of Survivor are: Brad Reese, Danny McCray, David Voce, Deshawn Radden, Eric Abraham, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Jairus Robinson, Liana Wallace, Naseer, Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seely and Xander Hastings.

