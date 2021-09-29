The 804 Varsity player of the week: King William’s Jayveon Robinson

By the numbers: Robinson, a senior quarterback and linebacker/strong safety, had a hand in seven touchdowns in a 58-19 victory over Washington & Lee. The 5-foot-11 185-pounder had four TDs rushing (11 carries, 148 yards) and three TDs passing (5 of 9, 101 yards). For the season, Robinson has 366 yards rushing and seven TDs on 20 carries and is 16 of 28 passing for 224 yards, with five TDs and one interception. On defense, he has 21 tackles, two forced turnovers and a blocked kick.