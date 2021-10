AKRON, Ohio — A 16-month-old girl is dead after being mauled by a dog Sunday morning in Akron. Neighbors and police say it was a horrific scene on Westmoreland Street. Witnesses told authorities the child's uncle had gotten into an argument with a female acquaintance around 10:30 a.m. that caused the family's two pit bulls to become "agitated," and the pair then attacked the toddler. The uncle went back inside the house to discover what had happened.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO