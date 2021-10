Editor's take: Ford’s biggest investment to date may seem like a gamble, but anyone that has paid attention to the automotive industry as of late can see the writing on the walls. Combustion-based vehicles are on the way out, and before too long, everything will be electric… and eventually, self-driving. That’s a bit of a bummer for automotive enthusiasts that truly love the roar of a powerful engine and the art of driving. But as the song says, “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO