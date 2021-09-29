CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEDIC announces victory, next promotion

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 8 days ago

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Tuesday that UT fans won the annual blood drive competition with fans of the Florida Gators by a wide margin, collecting 1952 units to Florida’s 1276. MEDIC also announced it will be giving away Oakes Farm Family Passes and Ripley’s Aquarium Tickets October 4th through...

www.wyshradio.com

Phoenix Business Journal

Tribal Health Announces Promotion of Morgan Haynes to President

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (Sept. 24, 2021) – Tribal Health, the leader in healthcare management, staffing, and consulting for Indigenous and federal health systems, today announced the promotion of Morgan Haynes from Chief Operations Officer to President. Haynes joined Tribal Health in 2016 to oversee business development, operations, and federal contracting. While serving as Chief Operations Officer, she led the company to consistent year-over-year revenue growth while significantly impacting its national presence. Originally launched as an emergency medicine practice management, staffing and consulting company, today Tribal Health provides multispecialty support through emergency medicine, outpatient, behavioral health, primary, and critical care for Indigenous communities, as well as providing specialists in all clinical disciplines. To address the urgent mental health crisis in Indian Country, the company is splitting its behavioral healthcare offerings into a new company, Tribal Behavioral Health. Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Shufeldt noted Haynes’ operational expertise in private, public, and federal healthcare systems has played an integral and pivotal role in Tribal Health’s rapid success. Haynes also launched the company’s highly successful Critical Care Response Deployment program, which has helped increase both COVID-19 survival rates and Tribal facility performance across the country. "During her time with Tribal, Morgan's energy and insight have been invaluable to driving both our national expansion and our inspiring company culture," said Dr. Shufeldt. "As President, she can focus her tenacity and gift for professional development to build stronger bridges between Native American communities and our outstanding provider network. I look forward to the intensified impact she will continue to make in our mission to transform Indigenous healthcare.” Tribal Health will remain clinically led, with Dr. Shufeldt as CEO. Haynes stated her personal mission is to continue the company’s expansion in a meaningful way through new culturally conscious offerings. “Joining Tribal Health made my dream of making a meaningful impact in healthcare come true. It’s been an honor to work toward our mission, and see it come to fruition and gain momentum,” Haynes said. “Taking on a bigger leadership role will allow me to spend more time connecting with Tribal leaders and working directly with the communities we serve. There’s an exciting and overdue revitalization happening in Native American healthcare right now, and we’re honored to contribute to it in any way we can." Haynes also serves as advisor for healthcare consultancy Shufeldt Consulting and Tribal Behavioral Health. In addition, she acted as advisor for telemedicine leader MeMD until its acquisition by Walmart. About Tribal Health Tribal Health provides emergency medicine, critical care, specialty, primary and behavioral health care as well as consulting and staffing services to Tribal and federal healthcare facilities nationwide. The only organization of its kind, Tribal Health is committed to transforming Native American and Indigenous communities from within, improving access to care, creating health care career opportunities, empowering providers, and delivering high quality, culturally sensitive care that is tailored to Indigenous needs.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
shoreupdate.com

Choptank Health goes purple by promoting Medication-Assisted Treatment

Choptank Community Health System is standing up against substance abuse by highlighting its Medication-Assisted Treatment programs during this September’s Go Purple movement in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. “Drug overdose deaths rose by nearly 30% nationwide in 2020, hitting the highest number ever recorded,” said Choptank Community Health System CEO...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Globus Medical Announces First ExcelsiusGPS Cranial Surgery

AUDUBON, PA — Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED) announced the first surgery performed with the ExcelsiusGPS® Cranial Solutions for robot-assisted navigated Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Cranial Solutions is the latest evolution of the ExcelsiusGPS® platform, transforming it to a 2-in-1 application system, and is now commercially available in the United States.
AUDUBON, PA
WYSH AM 1380

TN Pink & Pearl Campaign in November

(TDH press release) While most recognize the color pink in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this October and November marks the second annual Tennessee Pink and Pearl Campaign promoting both breast and lung cancer awareness. The addition of the pearl color represents the ribbon for lung cancer awareness, which is observed in November. While breast cancer is the most common cancer in female Tennesseans, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among both men and women.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Regional Blood Center#The Florida Gators#Oakes Farm Family Passes#Donor Centers#Mobile Drives#Ripley S Aquarium#Covenant Health#Ut Medical Center
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth announces enhanced emergency medical dispatching

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday, Portsmouth announced that the Emergency Communications Center is set to launch the Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) program on September 30. EMD is a nationally recognized protocol for emergency dispatchers that is meant to identify life-threatening situations and safely prioritize calls. The program follows nationwide...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Scrubs Magazine

“If I took COVID seriously, I wouldn’t be a single Dad at 23” | Mother Dies after Refusing Vaccine

A young unvaccinated couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks before they were about to give birth. Their nurse in the ICU, Ashlee Schwartz, wanted to send them home with gifts for the baby, but the mother, Emily Robison, didn’t survive the infection, forcing her husband Eric to raise the baby alone. Schwartz stepped in to help Eric stock up on essential supplies during the difficult transition home.
FORT SMITH, AR
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
aao.org

Ocular adverse events reported following COVID-19 vaccinations

Review of: Association of ocular adverse events with inactivated COVID-19 vaccination in patients in Abu Dhabi. Pichi F, Aljneibi S, Neri P, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, in press. The authors describe ocular adverse events that occur soon after patients received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccination. Study design. This case series included...
PUBLIC HEALTH
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

‘Willing To Lose Everything’: Unvaccinated Anesthesiologist Escorted From UCLA Medical Facility, Placed On Unpaid Leave

LOS ANGELES (CBSA) — Medical facilities are taking a hard line with employees who have not yet been vaccinated, even going so far as to escort them from the building if they try to go to work unvaccinated. (credit: Twitter/SamBraslow) Dr. Christopher Rake, an anesthesiologist with UCLA, learned this firsthand when he tried to go to work on Monday – even though he has not been vaccinated. He was escorted from UCLA Medical Plaza in Westwood by three people. In a video he recorded himself as he was being escorted from the facility, Rake tried to question the men walking him out. “This is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
SCIENCE

