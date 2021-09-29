Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven Review - A DC Love Story Full of Charm

Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo have outdone themselves once again with the latest in their Teen Titans series of graphic novels, finally bringing together Raven and Beast Boy with immensely delightful results. Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven is the third entry in the series, but all of the humor, inner turmoil, charm, and action from the first two is back in spades for the third go-round, but it's the sweet and evolving romance between these two favorites that puts this story over the top. Teen Titans: Beast Boy Loves Raven delivers a story that is perfect for new and longtime fans alike, and anyone who gives it a chance is going to be pleasantly surprised.