ANOTHER WET DAY: An upper low is just west of Memphis early this morning, and it will bring another day of wet, unsettled weather to Alabama. Look for occasional showers and a few thunderstorms through tonight… the rain could be heavy at times and a flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the state. And, we note SPC maintains a low end, “marginal risk” (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for much of North and Central Alabama.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO