Education

Symposium encourages ‘anti-racism’ focus for public health

Harvard Health
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFXB event highlights research on health disparities spurred by structural racism, and the need for findings to inform policymaking. September 29, 2021 – More than a dozen experts at the intersection of race and public health recently gathered for a virtual symposium to discuss structural racism’s negative impacts on health and how public health research can help inform policy change aimed at advancing health equity.

www.hsph.harvard.edu

MLive

Grand Rapids declares racism a public health crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Grand Rapids elected leaders have declared racism a public health crisis in the city. The resolution approved Tuesday, Sept. 28, by the Grand Rapids City Commission urges local organizations, businesses, units of government and individuals to use their influence to “dismantle racism and apply a public health framework to those efforts.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
KGMI

City Council approves resolution affirming racism as a public health crisis

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham City Council approved a resolution affirming that racism is a public health crisis in our community at a meeting on Monday, September 27th. It cites racist incidents in Bellingham and Whatcom County going back generations and attitudes that persist through policies today. Councilmember Dan Hammil...
BELLINGHAM, WA
thefulcrum.us

Institutional racism exists in American health care

Pearl is a clinical professor of plastic surgery at the Stanford University School of Medicine and is on the faculty of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is a former CEO of The Permanente Medical Group. This is the first entry in a two-part op-ed series on institutional racism...
HEALTH SERVICES
Harvard Health

Fighting inequities in medical education, health care

Victor Lopez-Carmen, a third-year student at Harvard Medical School, is used to being the first, the only, or at least among the few. An enrolled member of the Crow Creek Sioux tribe, Lopez-Carmen is the first in his tribal nation to attend medical school and one of two Native American students in his class. And recently, he became the first Native American student at Harvard Medical School to receive a Herbert W. Nickens Medical Student Scholarship for his efforts to fight inequities in medical education and health care.
CBS 46

Gov. Kemp, public health commissioner encourage vaccines, booster shots

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, held a news conference Thursday during which he discussed the state's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Kemp began by pointing out how COVID-19 cases are down 32% over the last two weeks with hospitalizations dropping by a third in the last seven days.
Black Voice News

Declaring Racism as a Public Health Crisis California Map Now Embedded in a Dashboard for Easy Navigation

In the wake of the 2020 uprisings in response to the George Floyd murder coupled with the concerning and disparate impacts of COVID-19 on the Black community, municipalities, nonprofits, businesses, and industries jumped at the opportunity to publicly declare, “Racism a Public Health Crisis.”. Nearly two years after rising national...
San Diego weekly Reader

In brilliant capstone to its declarations on racism and vaccine misinformation, Board of Supervisors declares “the twisted darkness that lurks in the depths of every human heart” a public health crisi

“It started with racism, because it had to,” says County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher-Ram as he looks back on his Supreme Council’s ever more complete triumph over evil. “We here in San Diego simply had to respond to the forces that were unleashed across this fundamentally flawed nation by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. And it didn’t take us long to realize that a resolution condemning racism, while necessary, was not enough. It didn’t give us the power to act. But public health? That we’re charged with protecting. And what is racism but a degenerative disease that has been with America since birth, one that infects the hearts and minds of so many of those who make up its body politic? The declaration was a huge success. Our mandate to protect health has allowed us all sorts of authority in this realm, from schools to workplaces. Following suit with a similar declaration regarding vaccine misinformation was a no-brainer — yes, we were attacking the dissemination of information, but it was information about health. Totally within our purview. We’ll have the vaccine hesitant gibbering for the jab in no time. And the state Assembly has followed our lead! But really, we at the Council have come to realize that we have been addressing the symptoms and not the disease itself. This declaration will correct that. ‘Supervisor,’ after all, is just a fancy word for Overseer, and it’s time we put that sight to good use.”
benitolink.com

SBC Public Health Services encourages residents to get flu vaccine

An empty waiting area at the San Benito County Public Health Services vaccination site. Photo by Noe Magaña. Information provided by San Benito County Public Health Services. San Benito County Public Health released a statement encouraging residents to get the flu shot. The press release states the flu shots are offered at most locations in the county that offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
kscequinox.com

KSC’s new Anti-Racism Studies program

Keene State College has a new anti-racist studies major. The major is set out to provide students with an interdisciplinary study of narratives and an application of the process of antiracism. According to the college’s website, the program will work across four focus areas and have students discover and question the systemic impact that the notions of race have made on society.
Harvard Health

A call to action on planetary health

Planetary health experts from around the globe have issued a call to action charting a path forward to support a more equitable and resilient post-pandemic world. The São Paulo Declaration on Planetary Health, published October 5, 2021 in The Lancet, was co-authored by Samuel Myers, principal research scientist in the Department of Environmental Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the Planetary Health Alliance. The Declaration’s recommendations were drafted during the 2021 Planetary Health Annual Meeting and Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, which was held in April. Signatories to the document included more than 250 organizations from 47 countries.
Eastern Arizona Courier

Symposium focuses on trauma-informed practices

Tami De Coteau rebuilds brains for a living. Seriously. She also helps others learn how to do it and she was at Eastern Arizona College last week talking to about 100 people about it. De Couteau is a licensed clinical psychologist who treats children and adults who suffer from complex...
op97.org

Update on D97 Inclusive and Anti-Racism Curriculum for 2021-22

In District 97, we believe that education is the most valuable tool to dismantle racism and create a more equitable society. Furthermore, we are consistently working to uphold our Racial and Educational Equity Policy by prioritizing culturally-responsive teaching and ensuring that all students feel welcome and respected in our schools.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

