Victoria Beckham's Favorite Meal Has The Internet Giving Serious Side Eye

Posh Spice — actual name Victoria Beckham — has more than lived up to her 1990s stage name with the Spice Girls. Her fashion brand was valued at £100 million in 2017 (via The Guardian), or roughly $130 million. One imagines Mrs. Beckham dining at only the finest London restaurants. After all, she and famous football husband David Beckham are good friends with British chef Gordon Ramsay, per Daily Mail. Turns out Beckham isn't so posh after all, at least when it comes to her dining choices when she's out for a meal.