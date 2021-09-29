CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lava from Spain's La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic

By Daniel Roca, Joseph Wilson
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that forced local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.

dronedj.com

Drone captures lava from Spain’s La Palma volcano crashing into ocean

Spain’s La Palma island is expanding. As the red-hot lava from the volcano that erupted on the island on September 19 reached the Atlantic Ocean this week, it triggered plumes of white steam. The molten rock cooled rapidly on coming into contact with the water, binding itself to the cliffside, enlarging the island’s territory. A drone captured the historic moment.
scitechdaily.com

Stunning Satellite Image Shows Lava Burning a Path to the Sea From La Palma Volcano

This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on September 30, 2021, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The cascade of lava can be seen spilling into the Atlantic Ocean, extending the size of the coastline. This ‘lava delta’ covered about 20 hectares when the image was taken.
watchers.news

Strong earthquake swarm under Cumbre Vieja volcano, Canary Islands

A strong earthquake swarm started under Cumbre Vieja volcano, La Palma, Canary Islands at 03:18 UTC on September 11, 2021. From the beginning of the seismic series until 08:00 UTC on September 13, a total of 1 570 earthquakes have been detected, of which 354 were located. 315 earthquakes have been detected (90 located) to 17:45 UTC on September 12.
wsau.com

Red hot lava spews from La Palma volcano as eruption intensifies

LA PALMA (Reuters) – Rivers of lava raced down the volcano and exploded high into the air overnight on the Spanish island of La Palma and the airport was closed as an eruption intensified and entered its most explosive phase so far. Since it began erupting on Sunday on the...
The Independent

Lava gushes from Spain's erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano vent

Up-close footage captures the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano spewing lava out of its vent. Italian volcanologists studying the erupting Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma captured up-close drone footage on Sunday as the team continue to work on the island. Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan) shared...
talesbuzz.com

Lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean, creating huge cloud

LA PALMA, Spain – Red-hot lava from a volcano that erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the island, according to a Reuters witness. Sarah Williams. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer...
dailynewsen.com

Volcano in La Palma, Latest news from the live eruption | The lava took speed just before reaching the coast

The volcano de la Palma continues to evolve to the tenth day of eruption. Carmen López, responsible for volcanic alert of the National Geographical Institute (IGN), says it could be held by a deeper lava reservoir, as happened with the submarine volcano of the iron, and that emits more fluid lava and more speeding, around At 300 meters per hour in the area closest to the eruptive mouth, after entering the current Hawaiian phase.
The Independent

La Palma island's volcano roars again, spelling thicker lava

A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent.The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa Some 946 houses have been completely destroyed and nearly 100 more affected, while farmers are struggling to keep the surviving banana plantations irrigated after lava flows destroyed roads and water pipes.The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday...
AFP

Volcano evacuees face huge reconstruction challenges

The lives of thousands may have been devastated by the volcano's eruption on La Palma island, but many are starting to dream of returning home and starting to rebuild. It has been more than two weeks since La Cumbre Vieja began erupting, forcing more than 6,000 people out of their homes as the lava burnt its way across huge swathes of land on the western side of La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands. And there is no legislation that prevents them from going back to their homes in the Aridane valley, a fertile agricultural area that is home to 20,000 people that has borne the brunt of the eruption, with the lava destroying more than 1,000 buildings. Unlike Italy's Mount Etna or Mount Fuji in Japan, which have one central vent, the volcano on La Palma makes a new fissure each time it erupts, meaning it isn't possible to set up a clearly defined exclusion zone.
kyma.com

Must See Video: Spectacular drone video shows lava crashing into the sea

TAZACORTE, Spain (CBS News) - Drone video shows lava from Spain's Cumbre Vieja volcano crashing into the sea, sending up plumes of white steam on Wednesday. Despite fears of toxic gases, authorities said the air inland remained fine to breathe. Lava from the volcano that began erupting 10 days ago...
AFP

Spain says 14 rescued at sea, correcting earlier report of deaths

Fourteen people were rescued in the Mediterranean Sea off the Balearic Islands on Monday, Spanish authorities said, correcting an earlier report that 11 dead bodies had been found. The earlier death toll had been caused by "confusion" and "communication problems", Spanish authorities said when contacted by AFP. The local authorities had earlier reported "around 17 bodies" discovered by the sailboat around 14:00 GMT "west of Cabrera Island".
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
