California Dream House: Save This Dallas Ju-Nel Original

If you buy this house I will buy you lunch. I mean Emmit Smith is offering dinner if you buy his house. So I guess this is a thing now. But I’m not selling this house. I’ve never even been inside. I just want someone cool to buy it. So lunch is all you get, and it’s just with me. Here’s why: The buyer of this house will be unconventional, I’m guessing from California, a nature lover, and probably reads books. So I like you already. Your new home is a Ju-Nel. What does that mean? Stop right here and read about Ju-Nels, then return to this post for the back story.