Depeche Mode Announce Reissue of ‘101’ Documentary Concert Film

By Allison Rapp
 8 days ago
Depeche Mode will release an expanded, high-definition version of their 1989 documentary concert film 101 on Dec. 3. The original 1989 movie, a directorial husband-wife collaboration between D.A. Pennebaker (Don't Look Back) and Chris Hegedus (The War Room), centered on Depeche Mode's trek from New York to California in support of their 1987 album Music for the Masses. The run culminating in the band's final performance of the tour at the Pasadena Rose Bowl on June 18, 1988, which was documented on a 1989 live album.

wbuf.com

