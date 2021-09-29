California is now a permanent vote-by-mail state. What does this mean for you?

Long lines at polling centers can now be a thing of the past, as residents in California will have their ballots mailed to them for all elections starting next year. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 37, requiring local elections officials to mail a ballot to all active registered voters in California for all elections. This makes California the eighth state in the country to permanently be a vote-by-mail state, trailing behind Colorado, Hawaii, Vermont, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.