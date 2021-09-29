Gadgets: These iPhone 13 cases are a perfect fit

I bought the iPhone 6 as soon as it came out, just like everyone else, but back then I was too naive to consider buying a case. Showing off the gold back was my priority. And in less than six months, I managed to scratch that gold back and crack a little off the front. It was a life lesson well-learned. Now, we’re on the verge of the release of the new iPhone 13 series, costing anywhere from $800 to over $1,100. When you’re spending that amount of cash on a daily product, you want it to last, and a good iPhone case is a much more reasonable investment protector than Apple’s out-of-warranty repairs, which are certainly above $200 for serious damages.

