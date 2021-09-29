CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Gadgets: These iPhone 13 cases are a perfect fit

By Gregg Ellman Tribune News Service (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Apple’s recent iPhone 13 announcement puts the latest and greatest technology in the palm of your hands, but unfortunately it will take a tumble or two. What makes the new iPhone 13 different from the previous iPhone 12 is 0.01 of an inch, which lets you go iPhone case shopping. More specifically, the iPhone 12 is 5.78 inches high, 2.82 inches wide and 0.29 inches deep. Compare that to the new iPhone 13 with a 5.78-inch height, 2.82 inches wide but a whopping increase up to 0.30 inches deep.

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
Esquire

The 14 Best iPhone Cases for Keeping Your Precious Gadget Safe and Stylish

I bought the iPhone 6 as soon as it came out, just like everyone else, but back then I was too naive to consider buying a case. Showing off the gold back was my priority. And in less than six months, I managed to scratch that gold back and crack a little off the front. It was a life lesson well-learned. Now, we’re on the verge of the release of the new iPhone 13 series, costing anywhere from $800 to over $1,100. When you’re spending that amount of cash on a daily product, you want it to last, and a good iPhone case is a much more reasonable investment protector than Apple’s out-of-warranty repairs, which are certainly above $200 for serious damages.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Cases#Design And Technology#Iphone 11 Pro#Iphone 12#Gripmunk#Flavor#Chef#Jelly
inputmag.com

The absolute best cases for the iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is a top-notch phone — it's launching with a seriously improved camera system, a powerful A15 Bionic chip, and lightning fast refresh rates. It’s also a tad thicker and heavier than its predecessor, meaning a new case is an immediate must-buy when you upgrade your phone.
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

MagSafe Duo Charger Works With iPhone 13 Pro Cases, Despite Minor Fit Issues

For better context, a video posted by MKBHD shows that an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ with a case is slightly elevated off of the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger due to its more prominent camera bump. Despite the elevation, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ will still charge as normal thanks to ‌MagSafe‌, and the slight fit issue has no impact on charging performance or speed.
CELL PHONES
imdb.com

6 Retro Phone Cases to Buy for iPhone and Android

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Buying a phone case is a quick way to make sure your smart...
TV SHOWS
Mac Observer

Quad Lock Releases iPhone 13 Cases For Cyclists

Quad Lock now has cases available for all devices in the iPhone 13 range. These are cases that attach to bikes and provide some extra protection for cycling. They start at US$29.95, with extras like a water-resistant covering also available. [13 Brands to Consider for iPhone 13 Cases]. Check It...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Wired

The Best iPhone 13 Cases and Accessories

You did it. You got the new iPhone 13. But it doesn't matter if you have the Mini or the Pro, it's still a glass sandwich that will shatter when it inevitably escapes your hands. That's totally not your fault. That's why we highly recommend you use a case with your expensive new smartphone. It's not guaranteed to protect your device, but it can help! We've tested dozens and whittled them down to our favorites below. That also includes other accessories such as cables, charging adapters, MagSafe gear, power banks, many of which we tested for the iPhone 12 range (so you'll see some duplicates here).
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Totallee Releases a Protective ‘Hybrid’ Case for iPhone 13

Totallee is known for making super-thin cases for smartphones. Its newest case, Hybrid, is still super-thin but it has added protection. It’s available to purchase for iPhone 13 models for US$45. Totallee Hybrid Case. This case is a thin, hard, clear option with some added protection. Like our other thin...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Save 25% on stylish Casely iPhone cases during the fall sale

Millions of us have new iPhone 13s preordered and waiting to be shipped out across the land. If you're expecting a new device or need something to protect your current model, Casely's fall sale is the time to grab a stylish case for as little as $22.50. The sale is good for 25% off nearly all of Casely's sturdy homes for iPhone 13 (Standard, Plus and Mini) as well as phones going all the way back to the iPhone 6, in case you're sporting a vintage model. Many are also designed to fit Galaxy devices too for all you Samsung folk.
TECHNOLOGY
imore.com

Best leather cases for iPhone 13 in 2021

Protection plus: Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case. Leather is a tough material, but leather cases are not known for superior protection. That's where Mous comes in to change the status quo with an attractive leather case that also provides robust protection from every angle. The Mous Limitless 4.0 Black Leather Case will protect your iPhone 13 from drops of up to 30 feet, and it's fully compatible with the MagSafe system.
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Feast your eyes on these zany Casely iPhone 13 cases

Apple accessories provider Casely is known for its kooky and colorful designs. That remains true with its new iPhone 13 cases. The new Casely iPhone 13 case collections for Apple’s new handsets are full of zany patterns, prints and textures worthy of an Instagram influencer. New Casely iPhone 13 cases.
TECHNOLOGY
techlicious.com

The 12 Cases We Recommend for iPhone 13

If you’re upgrading to an iPhone 13, you’re going to need a new phone case to protect your shiny, new investment. While the overall dimensions of the iPhone 13 are the same as the iPhone 12, the lens group for the camera is a bit bigger and will cause old iPhone 12 cases to not fit properly. If you like your old case, you will find many of the same cases that are popular for iPhone 12 models becoming available in iPhone 13 versions with new colors and slight design tweaks.
NFL
Mac Observer

Tech21 Unveils Line of Hygienic iPhone 13 Cases

On Tuesday Tech21 announced the availability of its iPhone 13 case lineup. They feature multi-drop level protection, a built-in hygienic formula, MagSafe compatibility and stylish new colors. Tech21 iPhone 13 Cases. The Evo Max offers the highest level of multi-drop protection (up to 20ft), so is ready for any adventure....
TECHNOLOGY
igeeksblog.com

Raptic cases for iPhone 13 series: The right “fit” for you?

The iPhone 13 series boasts some pretty impressive features along with Apple’s iconic design. All four devices in the series are powered by A15 Bionic and have some of the best camera setups. But before making the most of these premium devices, it’s essential to invest in the right case that can handle life’s ups and downs to keep your device in stellar condition.
CELL PHONES
gadgetsin.com

SwitchEasy Odyssey iPhone 13 Case with Crossbody Lanyard

With solid TPU material, SwitchEasy Odyssey iPhone 13 case provides great protection for your new iPhone, and an included crossbody lanyard gives you another safe way to carry your phone. The Odyssey iPhone 13 case is available in 3 models for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy