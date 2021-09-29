Gadgets: These iPhone 13 cases are a perfect fit
Apple’s recent iPhone 13 announcement puts the latest and greatest technology in the palm of your hands, but unfortunately it will take a tumble or two. What makes the new iPhone 13 different from the previous iPhone 12 is 0.01 of an inch, which lets you go iPhone case shopping. More specifically, the iPhone 12 is 5.78 inches high, 2.82 inches wide and 0.29 inches deep. Compare that to the new iPhone 13 with a 5.78-inch height, 2.82 inches wide but a whopping increase up to 0.30 inches deep.kdhnews.com
