PennLive’s Editorial Board will meet with members of the PA Prison Society at 11 a.m. Wednesday and the event will be streamed live on Facebook. John Hargreaves, Volunteer Director Pa Prison Society, and several members of the organization will discuss what they see as the top issues impacting Pennsylvania’s prisons, including the Dauphin County facility where a 64-year-old man was found dead in his cell earlier this year.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO