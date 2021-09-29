CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin says why he didn't get infected after self-isolating

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir ended his quarantine after self-isolating after discovering numerous positive cases of Covid-19 in his wake. After the end of his quarantine, he met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan this Wednesday. During an exchange between the two leaders, Putin hinted that he himself avoids infection thanks to high levels of antibodies in his body. About 30 people around him have contracted Covid-19, including his aide, Putin announced.

