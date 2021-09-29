CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Steinmeier promises German aid to Moldova on reform path |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChisinau (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has promised the Republic of Moldova German support for its reform journey and its link with the EU. “The reforms in Moldova are perhaps the most encouraging development in the whole region,” he said Wednesday in the capital Chisinau after a conversation with President Maia Sandu. “We Germans see ourselves as partners and defenders of this region.”

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Moldova replaces prosecutor general

CHISINAU (Reuters) – Moldova’s pro-western president Maia Sandu appointed an acting prosecutor general on Wednesday a day after the previous holder was suspended and detained. Sandu, who came to power last year promising to tackle entrenched corruption, said the removal of Alexandru Stoianoglo was needed to meet Moldovans’ hopes for...
POLITICS
AFP

Frustrated Balkans seek reassurance at EU summit

Western Balkan countries can expect reassurances but no concrete progress on their stalled bids for European Union membership when EU leaders meet Wednesday. The 27-nation club is set to talk up economic support worth billions of euros for its eastern neighbours at a summit at Brdo castle, in Slovenia, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. Brussels is keen to show it remains the strategic region's best hope. But there will be no breakthroughs at the meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo on the tortuous path towards membership.
POLITICS
The Independent

Doubt lingers in Balkans after years of broken EU promises

Twenty years ago, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia had narrowly avoided a civil war and NATO was collecting weapons held by ethnic Albanian rebels under an internationally backed agreement meant to shore up peace.The tiny Balkans country was in economic and social turmoil and making international headlines. Averting a new conflict in the volatile Balkans was a strategic priority for both the European Union and the United States, and the EU foreign policy chief at the time, Javier Solana, told the Macedonians that “the EU will always stand for you and will try to help you, because we...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
Rebel Yell

Turkey recruitment deal: Steinmeier warns of arrogance |

Berlin (dpa) – According to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the achievements and experiences of the so-called generation of guest workers should be further honored in the future. These stories, characterized by optimism, courage and perseverance, should have “an appropriate place in our textbooks and in our culture of remembrance,” he...
ECONOMY
Rebel Yell

Merkel & Co start talks on a more independent EU |

Kranj (dpa) – Heads of state and government of EU states have launched a debate on greater European independence in the world after the recent solo US foreign policy. The discussion is particularly important after geopolitical developments in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific and from the perspective of relations with China, EU Council President Charles Michel said at the start of confidential talks at Brdo Castle in Slovenia.
EUROPE
The Independent

Pandora Papers a worry for Czech PM Babis ahead of election

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is heading into a parliamentary election this week hit by yet another scandal that links him and hundreds of other wealthy people to offshore accounts.Findings by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists dubbed the “Pandora Papers” shed light on how the elite and the corrupt used offshore accounts to shield their assets from taxes or to hide ill-gotten gains.Here's a look at the previously hidden dealings making waves in the Czech Republic and the country's election taking place on Friday and Saturday:WHAT DID BABIS DO?In 2009, Babis, a populist billionaire, put $22 million into...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moldova#Economy#Dpa#Eu#The European Union#Pro Russian#Pas Party#Soviet
Reuters

Close German vote dilutes economic reform hopes

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Nothing happens in Europe without German leadership, according to an old adage. That makes Sunday’s tight election in the region’s biggest economy particularly disconcerting. The Social Democrats’ (SPD) Olaf Scholz and his centre-right rival, Armin Laschet, will each woo the fiscally conservative Free Democrats (FDP) in a bid to form a government. That may dash hopes for big green investments and more flexible European Union budget rules.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Columbian

Did Merkel aid German women?

BERLIN — Angela Merkel, Germany’s first female chancellor, has been praised by many for her pragmatic leadership in a turbulent world and celebrated by some as a feminist icon. But a look at her track record over her 16 years at Germany’s helm reveals missed opportunities for fighting gender inequality at home.
POLITICS
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
MILITARY
investing.com

Euro Flat as Tight German Election Promises Slow Progress on Forming New Govt

Investing.com -- The dollar opened flat against the euro on Monday after a narrow win for the center-left in Germany's parliamentary elections. The center-left Social Democratic Party took the biggest share of the vote, with preliminary estimates showing it on 26%, two percentage points ahead of the center-right Christian Democratic bloc. As such, the party of the retiring Angela Merkel looks likely to go into opposition for the first time in 16 years.
ECONOMY
AFP

Germany a step closer to Scholz-led government

Germany inched towards a government led by Olaf Scholz after the Greens and the liberal FDP party said Wednesday they would try for a three-way tie-up with his Social Democrats while shunning Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. - 'Building bridges' - Green co-leader Annalena Baerbock said that after preliminary discussions with the SPD and CDU-CSU, the Greens "believe it makes sense" to focus on a tie-up led by the Social Democrats.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy