Steinmeier promises German aid to Moldova on reform path |
Chisinau (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has promised the Republic of Moldova German support for its reform journey and its link with the EU. “The reforms in Moldova are perhaps the most encouraging development in the whole region,” he said Wednesday in the capital Chisinau after a conversation with President Maia Sandu. “We Germans see ourselves as partners and defenders of this region.”www.unlvrebelyell.com
