LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Those in favor of an effort to change several voting laws in Michigan will begin to collect signatures soon. The Secure MI Vote group received approval from the State Board of Canvassers last week to begin their petition drive to have the proposals placed before state lawmakers, with the proposal getting the most attention being the one that would require a voter to show an ID when getting a ballot.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO