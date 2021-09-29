AEW Announces Jon Huber Legacy Foundation Non-Profit
AEW has announced the formation of a non-profit that will honor the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. The company announced on Wednesday that they Amanda and Chris Huber, the wife and brother of the late AEW star, have created the Jon Huber Legacy Foundation which will provide support to people in creative fields who have not taken the next step in their career because of family obligations. The Foundation will select a group of creative individuals starting in 2022 to support with resources, connections, practical skills, and direct funding. The announcement notes that:411mania.com
Comments / 0