AEW Announces Jon Huber Legacy Foundation Non-Profit

AEW shocked everyone when they announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation and Martha Hart, which will honor and pay tribute to Owen's legacy through a new tournament in AEW called the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but that's not all. The partnership will also allow All Elite Wrestling to develop Owen Hart action figures through Jazwares as well as apparel and other collectibles, and he will also be included in the upcoming AEW console game. In a new interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho explained how the deal came about and why Owen's legacy means so much to him and AEW.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO