WVU Parkersburg professor wins award for short film

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just in time for Halloween, a clever and creepy West Virginia short film is gaining international attention. The last time we spoke to Adam Stover, he had just won first place in the 2020 Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival for best feature screenplay. Today, Stover, an adjunct professor of English and Theatre Arts at WVU Parkersburg is back with another film and another prestigious award. “Pinpricks” is an animated short film inspired by West Virginia graphic novelist Jason Pell’s work of the same name. It recently was chosen as the winning animated film in the “clever and creepy” category at the San Francisco Independent Film Festival. While it may be getting international attention, the project was homegrown.