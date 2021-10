By Marissa Parra and Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is dead after a crash early Sunday morning that police said started with someone firing from a car barreling down busy Irving Park Road in the North Center neighborhood. As CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reported, initial reports indicated someone in a Toyota Camry and someone in a black sedan were each firing at each other as they headed west on Irving Park Road from Lincoln and Damen avenues to Western Avenue. A subsequent update did not mention the shootout, nor the black sedan. But police do believe the Toyota went on to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO