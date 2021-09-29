CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTV The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies Episode 8 | How to watch, time, stream, channel

By Ben Flanagan
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
“The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies” continues tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. central time on MTV. The show is also available to watch on fuboTV and Philo. From MTV: “From Croatia, 17 American players battle it out against 17 international competitors in cutthroat challenges and brutal eliminations for a share of the $1 million prize.”

