Record run for RV shipments

ELKHART — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries Inc. has reported record results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31. “We are pleased to report that in a year of unprecedented challenges, Thor posted record net sales and net income for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, making it the most profitable year in Thor’s history,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO. “For the fiscal year, we sold over 300,000 units, eclipsed $12 billion in net sales and generated net income attributable to Thor of $11.85 per diluted share, which far exceeds the former record for diluted earnings per share of $8.14 set in fiscal year 2018.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO