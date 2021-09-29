CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Record run for RV shipments

By 16 News Now, Mark Peterson
WNDU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WNDU) - Records were made to be broken, and another has gone by the wayside in the red-hot RV industry. Shipments in August totaled more than 52,800 units. That’s up 33.8% percent from August of last year, and it’s the second-best month ever—surpassed only by March of this year. A...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 1

Related
95.3 MNC

Another record month for the RV industry

Yet another record month for the RV industry. It’s the second-best month for August all time with 52,819 RV units shipped. That number is only surpassed by March of 2021 with 54, 291 units were shipped. The Elkhart Truth reports August’s result, which was 33.8 percent better than August from...
ELKHART, IN
Powell Tribune

Record tourism keeps Jackson Hole Fire/EMS running at full throttle

JACKSON (WNE) — Record visitor numbers drove Jackson Hole Fire/EMS to its limits this summer as the department saw its busiest summer on record. Chief Brady Hansen said he’ll be requesting more staff to help Fire/EMS crews handle the tide. “We got by just barely,” Hansen told the Jackson Hole...
JACKSON, WY
Pharos-Tribune

RV INDUSTRY: Thor has record sales of $12.32 billion as profit soars

ELKHART — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries Inc. has reported record results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended July 31. “We are pleased to report that in a year of unprecedented challenges, Thor posted record net sales and net income for the fourth fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year, making it the most profitable year in Thor’s history,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO. “For the fiscal year, we sold over 300,000 units, eclipsed $12 billion in net sales and generated net income attributable to Thor of $11.85 per diluted share, which far exceeds the former record for diluted earnings per share of $8.14 set in fiscal year 2018.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Wndu
lyndentribune.com

RV/storage garage for rent

From November 1 to May 1 at West Lynden Storage Condos. 16’ x 55’ with a 12’x 14’ overhead door, fully insulated. $125.00 per month. Call 360-815-2811.
LYNDEN, WA
FOX59

GM sets to double revenue, lead US in electric vehicle sales

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors plans to cash in as the world switches from combustion engines to battery power, promising to double its annual revenue by 2030 with an array of new electric vehicles, profitable gas-powered cars and trucks, and services such as an electronic driving system that can handle most tasks on the […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
Las Vegas Herald

Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution To 2021-2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market - Global Research Report 2021-2027". In order to demonstrate a comprehensive information on the market, the Feed Flavors and Sweeteners research report covers key factors such as market size, the regional market scenario, the industry's major trends and the market's competitiveness. The report also provides market segmentation and statistics on its growth rates, conditions prevailing and future opportunities. The report provides the readers with an ideal guide to fully understand the market.
MARKETS
WNDU

Plymouth BMV branch among 8 Indiana BMV branches temporarily closing

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana BMV is temporarily closing eight branches through the month of October due to staff shortages, including the one in Plymouth. Employees will be reassigned to support nearby locations. October is the second month the BMV has temporarily closed branches due to shortages. Officials say...
INDIANA STATE
kiow.com

Lichtsinn RV Holds a Ground Breaking

On Tuesday morning, Lichtsinn RV in Forest City began it’s expansion of its facility on the corner of Highway 9 and and Highway 69 with its official groundbreaking ceremony. Ron Lichtsinn, owner of the company explained that the time was now to begin the expansion and everyone is very excited.
FOREST CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy