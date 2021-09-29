CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon opens its first Thurston County distribution warehouse

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 7 days ago
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant says its latest fulfillment center in Washington state is now open. It occupies one of three warehouses on a recently developed site in Lacey.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Bellevue startup Esper raises $60M, plans to open Bay Area office

Bellevue-based intelligent device startup Esper is gobbling up office space and growing its headcount. The company, which announced a $60 million Series C on Monday, has grown its physical footprint from about 2,000 square feet to over 12,000 square feet over the past year in Bellevue, where it has office space right off Interstate 90 at Trilogy I-90 in Eastgate. Co-founder and CEO Yadhu Gopalan, Esper said he has already signed an agreement to take over 5,000 more square feet in the same building in January.
BELLEVUE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Home Builders

The Business Journal defines “local” as the Puget Sound region, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap counties. Information was obtained from firm representatives and company websites. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically.
SNOHOMISH, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Former Bungie, VMware exec takes on Highspot chief people officer role

Seattle-based sales software platform Highspot has shown impressive growth this year. In February, the startup raised a $200 million Series E and reached a value of $2.3 billion. Co-founder and CEO Robert Wahbe told the Business Journal in July Highspot had more than 600 employees at the time. As the startup continues to grow, it has brought in Amy Johnson as its new chief people officer to help manage the company's culture.
SEATTLE, WA
Puget Sound Business Journal

Pacific Program Management launches new Life Sciences Practice led by industry leader Annette Walter

Specialized experts to deliver capital project management, workspace consulting, and relocation and move management needs for growing sector SEATTLE, Wash. –October 4, 2021 – Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the launch of a dedicated Life Sciences Practice. With headquarters in Seattle and operations across North America, the commercial real estate program management firm’s investment in resources to serve this specific market sector recognizes the explosive growth of the industry, the significant expansion of those organizations’ workplace requirements, and the need for expertise in creating executable solutions for their complicated real estate strategies. “The needs of life sciences commercial real estate are unique,” explained Clark Lindsay, PPM’s CEO. “From strategy development to space planning, design, construction, build, move, and activation, workspaces that incorporate laboratories, office, and other special uses must meet exacting programmatic, regulatory, and safety requirements. Having advocates who both understand the critical importance of the right space and have relevant, practical experience in bringing a vision to life is vital to meeting those needs.” With clients that include Allakos, Tricida, Sana Biotechnology, HemaCare (a Charles River Company), and Vir Biotechnology, PPM’s new practice is a natural progression of a niche expertise developed by the company over recent years. It also reflects a desire to dedicate further resources to serving the increased demand for sophisticated capital project management, workspace consulting, and transition and relocation services over the next months and years in markets across North America. PPM’s Life Sciences Practice is the firm’s first industry-focused team, and follows growth over the past two years into key markets in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. The practice will be led by Annette Walter. As the director of PPM’s Life Sciences practice, Annette brings clients more than 30 years of experience in design, laboratory space planning, project management, and move management. She is an industry leader and subject matter expert who joined PPM in 2017 from Stanford University School of Medicine (SOM) where, as project manager in facilities construction, she focused on planning, development, and renovation of complex scientific research environments valued from $50,000 to $42 million. “It’s an incredibly dynamic time for the industry as the race to find vaccines and treatments for not just COVID-19, but other diseases and ailments, has energized new advances and innovation,” Walter said. “I am looking forward to growing PPM’s capabilities for serving clients at the forefront of this important field.” The Seattle-based commercial real estate program management firm has expertise in workspace consulting, capital project management, and transition and relocation services – all of which will be key services of the newly formed Life Sciences practice. About Pacific Program Management PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
