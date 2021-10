“It’s a horrific scene,” said a local sheriff. A man doing work in Florida for an out-of-state electric company lashed out, culminating in a bloody triple murder, according to authorities in Polk County. Later, while on the run and covered in blood, he allegedly told others that he had been raped. Shaun Runyon, 39, is being held for three counts of first-degree murder, and one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, online records show.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO