A Canadian nurse suffered significant facial injuries after she was allegedly attacked by a man upset that she had administered a COVID-19 vaccine to his wife, reports said. Reuters reported that the alleged incident occurred inside a pharmacy in Sherbrooke, which is southeast of Montreal. The man was dismayed that his wife was given the jab and went into the office at the pharmacy to express his displeasure, police said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO