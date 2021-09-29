CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Death toll in Ecuador prison gang clash tops 100; beheadings

By GABRIELA MOLINA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFCNR_0cC8moNs00
Ecuador Prison Violence Relatives of inmates wait for news outside the Litoral penitentiary after a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A police and military operation managed to regain control of the regional prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador’s prison service, but reported at least 24 dead and 48 injured during the riot. (AP Photo/Angel DeJesus) (Angel DeJesus)

QUITO, Ecuador — (AP) — A battle between gangs in a prison in Ecuador's coastal city of Guayaquil killed at least 100 inmates and injured 52 more in what authorities are calling the worst penitentiary massacre in the country's history. At least five dead were reported beheaded, officials said Wednesday.

President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in Ecuador's prison system, and authorities attributed the bloodshed at the Guayas prison to gangs linked to international drug cartels fighting for control of the lockup.

The prisons bureau said in a tweet that “as of the moment more than 100 dead and 52 injured have been confirmed” in Tuesday’s fighting that involved guns, knives and bombs.

“It is a tragedy ... that fighting among bands, criminal groups seeking internal control reaches these levels,” prisons bureau director Bolívar Garzón told radio FMundo.

Ecuador's department of communication said the president was going to hold a news conference to announce the details of the state of emergency.

“In the history of the country, there has not been an incident similar or even close to this one,” said Ledy Zúñiga, the former president of Ecuador's National Rehabilitation Council.

Zúñiga, who was also the country's minister of justice, said she regretted that steps had not been taken to prevent another massacre following deadly prison riots last February.

Images circulating on social media showed dozens of bodies in the Guayas prison's Pavilions 9 and 10. The macabre images from inside the prison were matched by the wails of relatives of prisoners waiting outside along with armored vehicles, soldiers and ambulances.

Earlier in the day, the confirmed death toll had stood at 30, but regional police commander Fausto Buenaño had said that bodies found in the prison's pipelines were still being identified.

Officials said it took five hours to regain control of the prison Tuesday. The violence involved gunfire, knives and explosions and erupted from a dispute between the “Los Lobos” and “Los Choneros” prison gangs, officials said.

Col. Mario Pazmiño, the former director of Ecuador's military intelligence, said the bloody fighting shows that “transnational organized crime has permeated the structure" of Ecuador's prisons, adding that Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels operate through local gangs.

“They want to sow fear,” he told The Associated Press on Wednesday after officials had confirmed 5 decapitations.

In July, the president decreed another state of emergency in Ecuador’s prison system following several violent episodes that resulted in more than 100 inmates being killed. Those deaths occurred in various prisons and not in a single facility like Tuesday's massacre.

Previously, the bloodiest day occurred in February, when 79 prisoners died in simultaneous riots in three prisons in the country. In July, 22 more prisoners lost their lives in the Litoral penitentiary, while in September a penitentiary center was attacked by drones leaving no fatalities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Four wounded in fresh inmate clash at riot-hit Ecuador prison

Four people were wounded and police were shot at on Saturday in a new clash between prisoners at the Ecuadorian prison where 118 people were killed just days earlier in the country's deadliest inmate riot. Police commander Tannya Varela said there was a shootout between inmates at the prison in Guayaquil. Officers neutralized the confrontation and maintained control of the prison, the police force said. Elite police teams entered the facility, supported by soldiers and a military tank, according to video released by the force.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rebel Yell

Killing in Ecuador | Gang warfare in prisons continues

(Guayaquil) Despite the authorities’ promises, violence between rival gangs continues in Ecuadorian prisons, with another massacre and numerous beheadings. The final episode of this murderous soap opera took place on Tuesday in the huge prison complex of Guayas in Guayaquil, a port city and commercial crossroads in the southwest of the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Chile police bust crime ring smuggling Haitian children to U.S., Mexico

SANTIAGO — Chilean police have dismantled a crime ring that helped smuggle hundreds of children of Haitian migrants, sometimes without their parents, from Chile north to Mexico and the United States, Interpol said on Monday. The transnational group orchestrated a complex, cross-border network that smuggled an estimated 1,000 Haitian migrants...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Lasso
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecuador#Street Gang#Prison Gang#Gang Violence
San Angelo LIVE!

WARNING: GRAPHIC Photo – Woman's Gruesome Train Injury

LAREDO, TX – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued an illegal alien with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States. During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station acted on a report of a female illegal immigrant suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo.  Agents discovered a woman illegally in the United States, later identified as a Guatemalan national, with leg injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains.  Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical…
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

60,000 more Haitian migrants heading to US border, Panama says

Panama’s government estimates another 60,000 Haitians are likely heading to the U.S.-Mexico border, Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes revealed in an interview with Axios this week. Mouynes said she is urging the United States to help enforce a plan organized with other countries in the region, noting that they must...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Texas Border Patrol discovers hotel room packed with illegals in suspected human smuggling operation

Texas Border Patrol agents discovered a hotel room in which 10 illegal immigrants were staying while they waited to be smuggled deeper into the U.S. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents received a tip Friday afternoon about a hotel in Edinburg being used to harbor illegal immigrants. The city is located in the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexico border.
EDINBURG, TX
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
The Independent

Afghan baby passed to US Marine at Kabul airport now living with family in Arizona

The Afghan baby who received global attention after being passed to a Marine at Kabul Airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan is safe and living with her parents in Arizona.Images of the then-16 day old child being handed over barbed wire fencing as surging crowds tried to reach US military flights symbolised the desperate plight of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban.Now two months old, baby Liya’s harrowing escape story is now being told for the first time.Speaking to AZfamily.com, her father Hameed revealed he was standing next to the US Marine who lifted his child to...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Beast

TikTok Star Killed in Fiery Crash Was Being Chased by Cops Near Mexico Border

A fiery crash that killed a viral, teen TikTok star last week in Texas was the result of a police chase, authorities have revealed. On September 27, Gabriel Salazar, a 19-year-old who amassed over 2 million followers on TikTok under the handle GabeNotBabe with lip-syncing and dance videos, took off from Crystal City Police after a traffic stop was attempted along a stretch of highway just past 1 a.m., a spokeswoman told The Daily Beast.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
85K+
Followers
69K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy