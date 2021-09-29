CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Medical Moment: Detecting heart disease

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans, and the key to survival is early detection and treatment. Now, doctors say the earliest warnings signs might not be found in your heart, but in your eyes. Your next trip to the eye doctor may reveal much more than...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

What are ideal blood sugar levels for preventing repeat strokes, heart attacks?

Blood sugar control has always been important for people with diabetes when it comes to preventing a stroke. In a new study from Seoul National University, researchers found for people with diabetes who have a stroke, there may be an ideal target blood sugar range to lower the risk of different types of vascular diseases like a stroke or heart attack later on.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

The 4 Early Signs of Ovarian Cancer You Need to Know, Says Doctor With Disease

When you experience subtle symptoms, it can be hard to register them as something worth telling your doctor about. Although it may feel silly to complain about small discomforts or minor inconveniences, neuroscientist Nadia Chaudhri, PhD, who is currently battling terminal ovarian cancer, urges you to know your body and take account of what it's trying to tell you. Read on to learn the subtle but serious signs of ovarian cancer that she wants you to know.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyesight#Eye Disease#Eye Doctor#Cardiovascular Disease#Americans#Uc San Diego Health
Woman's World

These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss

Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a symptom of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
HEALTH
Health.com

Parkinson's Disease Symptoms Everyone Should Know

Parkinson’s disease symptoms can include tremor and trouble with movement, along with emotional and cognitive changes. Parkinson's disease symptoms can vary significantly from person to person. Some people may have range of motor symptoms, like tremor, stiffness, and slow movements. Others may also experience the non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as anxiety, cognitive changes, and loss of smell.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland grandmother told she has 'months to live' aged 56 following diagnosis of two incurable rare diseases

Tanya Burrell, 56, from Fulwell, has been told she has only months left to live after she was diagnosed with two rare conditions that are incurable. The grandmother-of-two was first diagnosed with scleroderma - an autoimmune disease which attacks all vital organs and affects Tanya’s skin - eight years ago after she noticed an ulcer on her finger.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
EatThis

The #1 Danger Sign You're Developing Liver Disease, Says Science

The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing macronutrients, and producing chemicals that enable essential bodily processes. And during this pandemic, many of us are not treating it properly: "Although national figures are not available, admissions for alcoholic liver disease at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019, said Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist who treats the condition in alcoholics," reports Kaiser Health News. "There's been a tremendous influx," Dr. Haripriya Maddur, a hepatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told the website. Read on to see the #1 danger sign—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Health

What Is Aspiration Pneumonia? Doctors Explain Symptoms, Causes, and Treatments

This type of pneumonia is usually more common in older adults or immunocompromised individuals, but it can happen to anyone. There are two types of pneumonia that commonly come to mind when talking about the condition: viral pneumonia (pneumonia caused by a virus) and bacterial pneumonia (pneumonia caused by bacteria). But the lung infection can be caused by much more than just viral or bacterial intruders—and sometimes, it may not be caused by germs (aka microbes) at all; at least not at first.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

This is the effective medicine to reduce triglycerides and cholesterol

Having elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol in blood can be harmful for the health of people. For this reason, usually, medical specialists indicate the realization of a specific feeding , although there are also drugs capable of reducing these values ​​with. Triglycerides are a type of fat found in...
LIFESTYLE
Harvard Health

POTS: Lightheadedness and a racing heart

This past February, a 57-year-old firefighter came to my cardiology clinic after experiencing a strange set of symptoms. A few weeks earlier, he had gotten COVID-19. Predictably, he lost his sense of smell, developed a low-grade fever, and experienced muscle aches. Within a week his COVID-19 symptoms were gone, but he continued to feel off. And the new symptoms he described — sudden lightheadedness when standing up and an unusually fast heartbeat — made me suspect a condition called postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Anti-aging drug combo shows promise as back pain treatment

PHILADELPHIA — There’s good news for the millions of people who battle back pain each and every day. An injection that nips backache in the bud has been developed by scientists. It contains a cocktail of anti-aging drugs called senolytics that kill off “zombie cells.”. Chronic back pain affects more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS New York

Doctors Report Seeing Patients With Heart Issues Possibly Linked To COVID-19

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When COVID first struck, it was thought to be primarily a respiratory virus, causing pneumonia and breathing problems, but now we know it also causes heart issues. As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the virus that causes COVID-19, technically known as SARS-CoV-2, is a virus unlike any other doctors have come across. It causes respiratory issues, clotting problems, multiple organ damage, long-haul fatigue and some unusual cardiac symptoms, even after a relatively mild case. “Tiredness, the pain, fever, but that all subsided, and then I just had a cough for about a week and then otherwise I felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNDU

Medical Moment: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is considered rare, affecting one-in-1,000 people. And symptoms can range from mild to life-threatening. As Martie Salt reports, scientists are learning more about EDS in the hopes of helping patients better manage the symptoms and someday find a cure. Mutations in about 20 genes have been found to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: DTM to control chronic back pain

September is National Pain Awareness Month. Did you know 80% of people will experience low back pain at some point in their lifetime? And of those people, a good portion will experience pain that lasts for three months or more, affecting their everyday tasks. Now a new device is allowing patients to take back control while reducing their pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy