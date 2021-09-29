The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

Christmas is right around the corner, only a mere few months away. After the pandemic last year, it changed longtime family holiday traditions that have been around for decades. And speaking of decades, as much as it feels like decades, get excited because there are only a few more months until we're able to celebrate with our loved ones. After what seems like one (almost 2) of the craziest years most of us have lived, it's exciting to see communities bring back festive events.

OXFORD, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO