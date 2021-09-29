CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Family of seven comes back to newly renovated home thanks to Mid-South organizations

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 7 days ago

Memphis, Tenn. — An uptown family said they are simply blessed after moving into their newly rehabbed home today.

The family of seven got help from several Mid-South companies and organizations to rehab their house and to make it a home.

Walter Martin Jr, with the help of his girlfriend, raised his five children in this home until he applied for the Single Family Home Rehab Program with the Community Redevelopment Agency.

“I see all the prayers we been doing together came to life,” Martin said.

The home didn’t have electricity, a working HVAC system or a properly working sewer drain. On top of that, it was termite-infested. Today they returned to their home after three months of it being rehabbed.

Several community leaders, including Pastor of Brown Baptist Church Bartholomew Orr, pitched in to give the family their dream home.

“The expression on those children’s faces said it all,” Orr said.

The rehab that was scheduled to take about a year to complete took Billy Irby and his crew just under four months.

”It’s just important for us to pay it forward and bridge the gap. That’s what it’s all about,” Irby said.

Several of the groups chipped in to donate appliances and furniture to deck the home out. The most exciting thing this family said is an opportunity to sleep comfortably in their new home.

