CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

South Dakota lawmakers to examine Noem meeting with official as daughter sought license

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33kJaQ_0cC8kwzC00
© Hill.TV

A South Dakota state Senate committee will examine a 2020 meeting between Gov. Kristi Noem and the head of the state agency that moved to deny Noem’s daughter a real estate appraiser certification.

The Associated Press reported that the state Senate’s Government Operations and Audit Committee will address the issue when it meets at the end of October. It’s not yet clear how far the examination will go, but its scope will ultimately be determined by Republican state lawmakers who control both chambers of the legislature.

On Tuesday, South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, said that he will review the July 2020 meeting between Noem and Sherry Bren, the now-former executive director of the South Dakota Appraiser Certification Program. Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters also attended that meeting.

The details of the meeting are still unclear, but it took place shortly after the agency overseeing real estate appraiser certifications moved to deny Peters her certification.

The state Department of Labor and Regulation says Peters’s application was never denied, and she was ultimately granted her certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting took place.

After Peters received her real estate appraiser certification, South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman allegedly pressured Bren to retire, according to a since-withdrawn age-discrimination complaint filed by Bren.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem, did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment on the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s plans to look into the meeting. After the AP reported on the meeting earlier this week, however, Fury cast it as a petty attack on the governor’s daughter.

“The Associated Press is disparaging the Governor’s daughter in order to attack the Governor politically – no wonder Americans’ trust in the media is at an all-time low,” Fury said in a statement.

Noem also pushed back on the AP story about the July 2020 meeting, accusing the news outlet of “trying to destroy” her children.

“Listen I get it. I signed up for this job. But now the media is trying to destroy my children,” Noem tweeted. “This story is just another example of the double standard that exists with the media... going after conservatives and their kids while ignoring Liberals.”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Meeting involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter, and state labor and regulation employees to be reviewed by state authorities

A July 2020 meeting between Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, her daughter and state labor and regulation employees will be reviewed by state authorities following a report that the meeting was called at the same time Noem's daughter was seeking a state certification as a real estate appraiser. CNN...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
CBS DFW

Texas House Committee Approves Newly-Drawn Map That Includes Major Change For Tarrant County Republican

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas House committee approved a newly drawn map of State House Districts Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5 that includes a major change for a Tarrant County Republican. State Representative Jeff Cason of Bedford said he was caught off guard by the proposed map for District 92. “It was a shock, to say the least. My initial feeling was the district was targeted. I felt personally targeted,” said Cason. Proposed redistricting of Tarrant County (CBS 11) He said his solidly Republican district, now in Hurst, Euless, and Beford and parts of Arlington and Fort Worth would be redrawn into a Democratic...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Jason Ravnsborg
CBS Denver

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Joins Coalition With Other States Over Reproductive Resources

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a coalition with other states to keep reproductive resources for women in Colorado. This comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments to Roe Vs. Wade, which gave women access to legalized abortion in the U.S. nearly 50 years ago. Weiser joined other states in a webinar on Monday, along with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to discuss reproductive rights including abortion. Weiser reflected on Colorado’s former governor, the late Dick Lamm, who spearheaded Colorado’s own abortion laws in the 1960s. “If women are not able to have a choice over their bodies, over whether they will carry a child, they are not in an equal position,” said Weiser. Some states across the U.S. are already preparing for the Supreme Court hearing by expanding or protection their access and rights by passing laws to guarantee care.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’

A telephone survey of 400 individuals across Idaho found that 66% of respondents did not think the Idaho Legislature should try to stop businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations, and 78% agree that Idaho politicians should not tell private businesses what to do. The survey, conducted by the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry in July, […] The post Idaho business association leader on vaccine mandates: Legislature should ‘stay out of it’ appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wallstreetwindow.com

The Biden Administration Has Introduced the Largest Permanent Increase of Food Stamps Ever. Is That Good or Bad? – Gary M. Galles

The Biden administration has just introduced the largest increase in the history of the food stamp program (now SNAP, for Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program). It will increase benefits by an average of about 25 percent, adding roughly $20 billion a year to its budgetary cost. Some 42 million current recipients...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate#The Associated Press#Republican#Ap#Fury#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

‘Time for talking is done’: US Capitol Police extract and arrest man from ‘suspicious’ vehicle outside Supreme Court

A man was taken into custody after the US Capitol Police ‘extracted’ him from a suspicious SUV illegally parked outside the Supreme Court building, in what witnesses described as a “controlled explosion”. Video from the scene showed a loud bang and smoke before officers rushed in to grab the man from the vehicle, who was identified as 55-year-old Dale Paul Melvin from Michigan. He was pulled to the floor, tied, and led away in custody with his hands behind his back.US Capitol Police’s deputy chief of operational services Jason Bell said officers responded after Mr Melvin illegally parked in front...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

350K+
Followers
40K+
Post
257M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy