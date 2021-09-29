Hailey Donna Luksenburg

Dana and David Luksenburg of Scottsdale, Ariz., happily announce the birth of their daughter, Hailey Donna, on July 9, 2021. She is the adored granddaughter of Pam and Stan Luksenburg of Beachwood, Bruce Wasserstrom of Bexley and Robyn Silberstein of Bexley, and great-granddaughter of Florence Marsh of Beachwood and Marian Bogante of Bexley, and the following of blessed memory: Henry Marsh, Helen and William Luksenburg, Manuel Bogante, and Bertha and Sidney Wasserstrom. Hailey Donna is named after her paternal grandfather, Henry Marsh, and her maternal aunt, Donna Wasserstrom.