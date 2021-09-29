CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program encourages Ky. prep athletes to get vaccine

By TOM LATEK, Kentucky Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Primary Care Association is launching a new digital advertising campaign called “Stay in the Game” to encourage high school student-athletes to get their COVID-19 vaccination, so sports events can go on as scheduled. “Fully vaccinated teenagers are much more likely to stay in the...

