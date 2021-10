The O’Brien Watershed Bike and Hike Trails in Erwin is almost ready to open its first phase of trails to the public thanks to a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile. Erwin was chosen as one of 25 recipients of T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants. The grants are meant to assist small towns with community development projects. T-Mobile presented a $50,000 check and certificate to the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County during a presentationon Thursday.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO